Publix replacing beloved 'Disco Kroger' at Buckhead shopping center

It has been confirmed by Regency Centers that a new Publix will take over the former home of the beloved "Disco Kroger" at the former Piedmont Peachtree Crossing.

The name of the shopping center on Piedmont Road has also been changed to Buckhead Landing.

Buckhead Landing on Piedmont Road

According to the website for Regency Centers, other tenants include The Eye Gallery, Relax The Back, Lush Nails & Spa, Binders Art Supplies & Frames, Smoothie King, Jamison Shaw Hairdressers and more. There are several other spaces available for new tenants.

Regency Centers says they hope to wrap up construction in late 2024. Publix will announce the opening date.

Disco Kroger earned its nickname because it was located next to a dance club named The Limelight in the 1980s. Club goers could often be seen in the aisles of the 24-hour Kroger store after the club closed. The Disco Kroger served the community for 47 years before it closed.



