Buckhead's 'Disco Kroger' is closing

article

A famous metro-Atlanta grocery store is closing its doors for good.

The affectionately nicknamed "Disco Kroger" on Piedmont Road in Buckhead is closing on Friday after 47 years in operation. The store's lease is expiring in 2023.

The beloved store earned its nickname because it was located next to a dance club in the 1980s, The Limelight.

The Buckhead Kroger is one of the latest to shut down after a Decatur Kroger closed last week.

Officials said the shopping center is being redeveloped.