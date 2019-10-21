Publix releases new clothing line with 'Pub Sub' style

If your love of Pub subs and BOGOs knows no bounds, this new line of merchandise may be right up your alley.

Florida-based grocery chain Publix released a new line of apparel of clothing and accessories this week.

The grocery store chain is offering everything from T-shirts to fanny packs – something for any kind of Publix fan.

They even have clothing for the line "Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie" on it.

For those of you that want to rest and relax, they have pajama pants with subs on them.

Prices for the gear range from around $10 to $30.

Advertisement

You can check out the whole lineup at Publix's website.