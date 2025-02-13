Public invited to participate in 'Lights of Love' at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Public invited to participate in 'Lights of Love' at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 13, 2025 8:51am EST
The Brief

    • Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is hosting its annual "Lights of Love" event on Feb. 14 at all three of its hospital locations, including the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital.
    • Community members are encouraged to bring flashlights or use their cell phones to shine lights toward patient rooms, spreading love and encouragement.
    • The event begins at 5:30 p.m. outside the Hughes Spalding building, with the other two locations starting at 8 p.m.

ATLANTA - As Valentine’s Day approaches, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is bringing a special glow to its hospitals with its annual "Lights of Love" event.

This year, the event will take place at all three Children's Healthcare locations, including the newly built Arthur M. Blank Hospital on North Druid Hills Road. 

The hospital is inviting community members to bring flashlights or use their cell phones to shine lights toward patient rooms, offering a bright and uplifting show of support for children receiving care.

Hospital officials say the event is designed to lift the spirits of patients, families, and staff, bringing a sense of community and love to those inside the hospitals.

The "Lights of Love" gathering kicks off on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. outside the Hughes Spalding building, with events at the other two locations starting at 8 p.m. Click here for more information. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. 

AtlantaNews