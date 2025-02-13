Public invited to participate in 'Lights of Love' at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA - As Valentine’s Day approaches, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is bringing a special glow to its hospitals with its annual "Lights of Love" event.
This year, the event will take place at all three Children's Healthcare locations, including the newly built Arthur M. Blank Hospital on North Druid Hills Road.
The hospital is inviting community members to bring flashlights or use their cell phones to shine lights toward patient rooms, offering a bright and uplifting show of support for children receiving care.
Hospital officials say the event is designed to lift the spirits of patients, families, and staff, bringing a sense of community and love to those inside the hospitals.
The "Lights of Love" gathering kicks off on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. outside the Hughes Spalding building, with events at the other two locations starting at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.