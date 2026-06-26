Prowler reported peeping into windows in Athens: 'Remain alert'

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows and entering at least one home near the University of Georgia campus. Incidents have been heavily reported around the intersection of College Station Road and Riverbend Parkway. Officials are urging neighborhood residents to secure their doors, keep exterior lights on and report suspicious activity to 911 immediately.



Authorities in Clarke County are searching for a peeping Tom who has been terrorizing a neighborhood near the University of Georgia.

What we know:

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the person has been reportedly stalking the area of College Station Road and Riverbend Parkway, peeping through windows and, in one instance, was actually inside a resident's home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or detailed how the individual managed to enter a home. It remains unknown how many specific incidents have occurred or if any injuries have been reported. None of the incidents were reported on the UGA campus, only near university facilities.

What they're saying:

"We are actively investigating these cases and are prioritizing the safety of our community. As our investigation continues, please remain alert, lock your home's entrances, and consider leaving lights on around the perimeter," the police department wrote in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Detective Ramey at Joshua.Ramey@accgov.com or 762-400-7257, or Detective Shapland at Dara.Shapland@accgov.com or 762-400-7198. Anyone who sees someone peeping into homes should call 911 immediately.