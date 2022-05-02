Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report

Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.

Politico published an article claiming they obtained a leak from the Supreme Court, showing a draft majority opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade, and almost an hour later, hundreds of people have arrived at the High Court to protest.

Young adults held rosaries and prayed aloud; others waved signs that read "Bans off my body," and "I am the pro-life generation." And the thumping sounds of a large drum provided a soundtrack for the scene.

Competing chants could be heard from the crowd, FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow reports. "Hey, hey, ho, ho, sexist fascists have to go" and "hey, hey, ho, ho Roe v Wade has got to go," were both overheard.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Politico stated in the article that no draft decision in the court's modern history has ever been publicly disclosed while the case was still pending.

In the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito says the 1973 landmark decision guaranteeing constitutional protections of abortion rights, must be overruled. Alito, a nominee of former President George W. Bush, went on to criticize the 1992 decision from Planned Parenthood versus Casey, which upheld the right to an abortion.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak. And the decision has had damaging consequences," Alito wrote.

The majority draft was written in response to the Mississippi case, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement

In an email to FOX 5, a spokesperson for the SCOTUS said, "The Court has no comment."