Protestors call on Atlanta City Hall to address needs of homeless

For the second consecutive day, protestors took to the streets in Atlanta calling for housing and healthcare for the city's homeless population.

Protestors from Atlanta Homeless Union marched to city hall at noon on Tuesday.

Chants of, "If we don't get no housing, they don't get no peace," echoed on Atlanta streets.

Homeless Union Protesters marched through the streets to city hall demanding city officials to address issues facing the city's homeless population. (Photo: Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta)

Protestors carried signs reading, "HEALTHCARE IS A HUMAN RIGHT."

Protesters called for officials at city hall to meet with protestors.

FOX 5 Atlanta captured officers confronting protestors.

The protests come after Atlanta police arrested several people who participated in a rally outside City Hall on Monday.

Protestors said they want the city to invest pandemic relief funds into long-term housing solutions and provide living essentials, like access to water and healthcare.

After several hours, a small number of people remained, and ignored warnings from police, so officers took six people into custody and charged them with criminal trespass.

