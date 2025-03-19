Protesters rally at Israeli consulate in Atlanta to support Palestinians

The Brief Atlanta Protest: Rally outside Israeli Consulate demands ceasefire. Gaza Airstrikes: Israel breaks ceasefire, 400 reported dead. Netanyahu’s Stance: Says attacks aim to free hostages.



Protesters gathered Tuesday outside the Israeli Consulate in Midtown Atlanta to show support for Palestinians and call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. Demonstrators also condemned what they described as "Israel’s flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement."

What we know:

The rally comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

On Tuesday, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza, breaking its ceasefire with Hamas. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the attacks have killed at least 400 people, including many women and children.

Among those killed were the acting head of Hamas' political office, mid-level commanders, and the group's top Palestinian spokesman. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the military action, stating that the assaults are necessary to secure the release of hostages.