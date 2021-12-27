Property crimes rise during holiday season, police say

Law enforcement agencies are reminding you to be extra cautious at your home and at the stores in the days following the holidays.

This time of year, law enforcement agencies typically see an uptick in property crime.

"The holiday season is the perfect time for crimes of opportunity. You have a lot of criminals who also do a lot of window shopping and they are looking to break into cars, cash in on high dollar items that you might leave hanging around, laptops and things like that," Lt. Louis Pierre said.

He is the Lieutenant Unit Commander for the South Precinct of the DeKalb County Police Department. Lt. Pierre says there are steps you should take to protect your home and your belongings after the holidays.

"I'd say don't discard your items immediately. Wait a few days or right before trash pickup. And I would also compost the items and put them in another trash bag so you're kind of hiding what you have. So, you're not having large TV boxes and things of that sort out on your curb," he said.

It's also important to be vigilant while making returns or going to busy shopping centers.

"So, any time you're going to a shopping center whether that's to purchase an item or return an item you should have everything locked away in your trunk, or it could be in your back seat covered by something. But you should always have things locked away in your trunk," he said.

Law enforcement also said it's important to watch what you post on social media this time of year.

"You absolutely do not want to be posting things like the high dollar amount or high dollar gifts that you received. Also, if you are going away for the holidays, you don't really want to be posting that either. Because thieves are watching and they take that opportunity if you're not at home," Lt. Pierre said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE