Project designed to ease travel between GA 400, I-285 set to open Saturday

Commuters in metro-Atlanta dread Ga 400 and Interstate 285 during rush hour. Sometimes, it doesn't have to be rush hour for tricky mergers at high speeds to intimidate drivers.

The immanant completion of a new project may ease Fulton County drivers' problems and cool their heads.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced construction partners will open the SR 400 southbound to Interstate 285 westbound exit ramp to traffic on Saturday, officials said.

The new ramp is at Exit 4B where GA 400 southbound lanes transition to I-285 westbound.

Officials advise motorists accessing SR 400 southbound to I-285 westbound should merge into the farthest right travel lane of SR 400 southbound just before the Hammond Drive overpass which will continue onto the ramp. Traffic will then merge with I-285 westbound just before Glenridge Drive.

GDOT advised motorists accessing SR 400 southbound to I-285 eastbound should use the second right travel lane just before Hammond Drive overpass which will continue onto the ramp.

GDOT noted there will be signage and various message boards to assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration. Motorists are advised to pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.

Weather will determine the exact date and time of the ramp changes, but it's projected to open Saturday.

GDOT officials hope the Transform 285/400 improvement project is will reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area near the I-285/SR 400 interchange in metro Atlanta.

Additions include new flyover ramps and collector-distributor lanes, intended to ease travel of motorists going east-to-west travel I-285 and north-to-south travel along SR 400.

"The project will improve 4.3 miles of I-285 from west of Roswell Road to east of Ashford Dunwoody Road and 6.2 miles along SR 400 from the Glenridge Connector to Spalding Drive," GDOT officials said.

