Project brings art to electrical boxes on Atlanta's MLK Jr. Drive

There's an effort underway in Atlanta to bring art and creativity to neighborhoods in some unexpected ways. One project includes bringing in 15 artists to paint electrical boxes along a busy stretch of road that connects number a number of spots you've probably visited downtown.

This beautification project is all about helping enhance Atlanta's reputation as a cultural destination.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is home to some of Atlanta's busiest spots, from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena to Morehouse College and the Westview Cemetery. Now there's more to enjoy along the way.

"So just seeing art in places that you normally wouldn't see makes people feel good, and that's exactly why I do what I do." Courtney Einhorn said.

Einhorn is one of 15 artists the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs selected to help beautify the MLK Jr. Drive corridor. Each artist will add one of their paintings to an electrical box along the route.

"It's a great opportunity, so many people are going to see these boxes, so eyes are definitely going to be all over it," Einhorn said.

The project is part of a bigger plan Renew Atlanta is also working on to help transform this busy roadway into an art filled pedestrian and bicycle friendly area.

Einhorn tells Good Day's Lindsay Tuman she got a lot of positive feedback on her contribution during the hours she was out painting it.

"Everyone who stopped rolled down their window and said something like 'Thank you so much for doing this for my city, I love it, I can't wait to see the final product.' People would get out of their car and come take a picture. So I know it's already made a huge impact. This little utility box will go a long way." she said.

Einhorn is based in Miami. She flew in to Atlanta early one morning, immediately went to her electrical box, and started painting. She finished it in one day.

"First I had to prime the box, then I was able to paint on it and luckily the sun was out, so it was drying very quickly, it was a very fast process," Einhorn said.

Her piece is called Color Burst. It's an idea she came up with a few weeks into the pandemic when she says she felt like the world needed more color.

"And now I think it will be a burst of color for Atlanta," she said.

Each artist received a payment of $2,000 for their work. There will also be a conservation team to help preserve the works.

If you would like to see more of Courtney Einhorn's art, or to be entered to win a free print of Color Burst, you can visit her shop.

