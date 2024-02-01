Pro volleyball team Atlanta Vibe prepares for home opener

The Atlanta Vibe women’s professional volleyball team already made history last week, playing in the new Pro Volleyball Federation’s first-ever match. Now, the undefeated Vibe is ready to make some history again by scoring a win in its inaugural home opener.

The Vibe — which is Atlanta’s first-ever women’s pro volleyball team — will take on the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m. this evening at Duluth’s Gas South Arena, which is the team’s home court. The 14-player team (along with a pair of practice players) was chosen during last month’s intense training camp, which brought together 20 of the sport’s best to battle for a spot on the final roster. Those chosen players now train and compete under the leadership of head coach Todd Dagenais, and the team’s president is former Atlanta Dream president Theresa Wenzel.

The Atlanta Vibe is one of seven founding franchises for the Pro Volleyball Federation, with further teams already announced for next season. Federation leaders say one of their major goals — pun intended — is to provide all players with a livable wage; we’re told first-year base salaries are comparable to those of first-year WNBA players. League play will continue through May, with the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship scheduled for the weekend of May 16.

Following tonight’s home opener, the Vibe will again play at Gas South Arena on Friday, Feb. 9, taking on the Grand Rapids Rise. Season tickets and single-game tickets are now on sale — click here for more information. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the team, as players and staff got in some last-minute practice before tonight’s big match.