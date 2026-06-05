Pro tennis league INTENNSE dials up the competition for second season

The Brief Co-ed professional tennis league INTENNSE is back for a bigger and better second season, opening with a double-header tonight. INTENNSE is a pro tennis league consisting of 10 co-ed teams (made up of four men and four women each) divided into two conferences. All the action takes place in the league’s Metro Atlanta home, which happens to be a 30,000-square-foot soundstage at Doraville’s Assembly Studios.



You thought tennis was high-energy and competitive before? Wait until you spend an evening inside INTENNSE Arena!

Co-ed professional tennis league INTENNSE is back for a bigger and better second season, opening with a double-header tonight featuring the Outriders taking on Fortune at 5:00 p.m., followed by the Altitude vs. Freeze two hours later. All the action takes place in the league’s Metro Atlanta home, which happens to be a 30,000-square-foot soundstage at Doraville’s Assembly Studios.

In case you didn’t catch it last season, INTENNSE is a pro tennis league consisting of 10 co-ed teams (made up of four men and four women each) divided into two conferences. Instead of matches, players battle it out during BOLTs, which are 10 minutes of continuous play starting from the first point scored. Seven BOLTs make up an ARC, and consist of two men’s singles matchups, two women’s singles matches, one men’s doubles, one women’s doubles, and one mixed doubles. Points rack up through each BOLT, and the highest score at the end of the ARC wins.

As you can tell, INTENNSE is extremely fast-paced, and league founders say the goal is to create a "turned up" version of tennis that’s heavy on entertainment and fan interaction. After this opening weekend, regular matches will take place on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and always happen at INTENNSE Arena at Assembly Studios.

For more information on INTENNSE and to check out the season schedule, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the arena, chatting with players and league leaders about this new exciting era for tennis!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the INTENNSE website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



