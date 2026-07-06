Pringles adding chip flavors to hot dog buns

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The Brief Pringles is launching limited-edition flavored hot dog buns just in time for National Hot Dog Day. The potato-based buns come in Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard flavors. Fans can get the buns free with the purchase of a Pringles three-pack while supplies last.



If your summer cookout needed something a little different, Pringles thinks it has the answer.

The snack brand is launching Pringles Pop Dog Buns, a first-of-their-kind potato-based hot dog buns infused with some of the company's most popular chip flavors.

The limited-edition buns come in Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard. They're designed to pair with classic cookouts, backyard barbecues, baseball watch parties and National Hot Dog Day celebrations.

How to get them

Fans can sign up now for email alerts at OnceYouPopMarket.com before the two online releases.

The buns will be available in two limited drops:

Wednesday, July 8

National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 15

Each drop begins at noon ET.

The buns are free with the purchase of a Pringles three-pack featuring Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard chips. The bundle costs $6.97, while supplies last. Click here to sign up.

A bun inspired by a chip can

Pringles says the buns are about 7.5 inches long and are packaged inside the brand's signature cans. The company says the goal is to turn what it calls the "most overlooked part of the hot dog" into the star of the meal.