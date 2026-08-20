Atlanta food truck owner asks for help after theft

The Brief The Mac Queen food truck was stolen from its Jonesboro Road location around Aug. 11. The owner says thieves bypassed locks and took the entire setup. She is asking people to watch for suspicious online listings and contact Atlanta police with information.



An Atlanta business owner is asking for the public's help after thieves stole her food truck earlier this month.

What we know:

The Mac Queen food truck was taken from its Jonesboro Road location around Aug. 11. The owner said the thieves bypassed locks and made off with the entire setup.

"This my legacy. Took that from us," she said.

What you can do:

The owner is asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious listings that could be connected to the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police.