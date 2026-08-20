Atlanta Legacy 96 moves forward with plan to relocate Olympic cauldron

The Brief The organization managing the 1996 Olympic cauldron plans to relocate the structure from Summerhill to Centennial Olympic Park. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and neighborhood residents oppose moving the iconic landmark from its home of nearly 30 years. Officials plan to keep the Olympic rings bridge intact above Capitol Avenue while taking down the flame tower for restoration.



Mayor Andre Dickens and Summerhill neighbors are fighting a proposal to move the 1996 Olympic cauldron from its home on Capitol Avenue to Centennial Olympic Park.

Summerhill Olympic cauldron relocation plan

What we know:

Muhammad Ali lit the iconic cauldron in Summerhill during the opening ceremony of the 1996 Summer Olympics, making it a landmark on Capitol Avenue. Atlanta Legacy 96, the organization managing the monument, plans to relocate the top cauldron piece to Centennial Olympic Park so it can be easily accessed and shared by all visitors.

Group officials said the cauldron must come down for proper restoration anyway. However, they plan to preserve the landmark Olympic rings above Capitol Avenue in Summerhill.

Atlanta leaders oppose landmark transfer

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens expressed strong opposition to the transfer in a letter to Atlanta Legacy 96 President Jeff Cravens. Dickens wrote that the decision "does not reflect the collaborative approach these communities deserve" and argued the cauldron "should remain in the neighborhood it has called home for the past 30 years."

Cheron Pitchford of the Summerhill Neighborhood Development Corp. called the planned relocation a "slap in the face" and said the monument represents "a symbol of the sacrifice that took place in that area." Pitchford noted that neighbors feel extreme disappointment but want to keep conversations going to reach a collaborative solution.

Olympic cauldron removal timeline unclear

What we don't know:

It is not clear how soon crews will take down the cauldron or move it downtown.

Cravens did not return several requests for comment, and officials have not given a specific start date for the restoration project.