Mother hospitalized after parking lot stabbing at Acworth Chick-Fil-A

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The Brief Cherokee Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a Chick-Fil-A on Highway 92 near Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon. A mother ran inside the restaurant for help following an argument with her daughter in the parking lot. Authorities tracked the daughter using license plate readers and pulled her over in Whitfield County.



An investigation is underway following a stabbing at an Acworth fast-food restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Cherokee sheriff's deputies respond

What we know:

Cherokee Sheriff's deputies rushed to a reported stabbing at a Chick-Fil-A on Highway 92 near Interstate 75 at 2:30 p.m. Thursday after an argument between a mother and daughter turned violent.

Authorities said an argument between a mother and her daughter broke out in the restaurant parking lot, leaving both of them hurt. The mother ran inside the Chick-Fil-A, where off-duty Acworth Police officers stepped in to assist until paramedics arrived. Investigators left markers showing the trail of blood leading from the vehicle into the restaurant.

Evidence markers flag places were a woman bled fleeing a stabbing in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A on Georgia Highway-92 near Interstate 75 in Acworth on Aug. 20, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Off-duty Acworth police officers who were eating inside applied tourniquets before she was transported to Wellstone Kennestone Hospital.

The mother was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Meanwhile, the daughter drove off northbound on Interstate 75 with two children inside her car.

Deputies used Automated License Plate Reader technology to track the car as it traveled up the highway. Cherokee officers contacted law enforcement in North Georgia, who pulled the daughter over in Whitfield County. Officials confirmed the two children in the car were not hurt.

Acworth Chick-fil-A closed

What they're saying:

The restaurant posted a notice to its Facebook page following the incident which reads:

"Our restaurant is temporarily closed at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. We’ll share an update when we’re able to reopen."

Managers at the fast-food establishment said they would remain closed for the remainder of Thursday, but would reopen early Friday morning.

Acworth stabbing probe

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names and ages of the mother or daughter involved.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office noted that no charges have been officially announced yet as the investigation remains ongoing.

It remains unclear if the business will reopen Friday, as the location was closed and many employees left following the incident.

Deputies surround a Chick-fil-A along Georgia Highway 92 near Intestate 75 in Acworth on Aug. 20, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Flock cameras used

Dig deeper:

Deputies relied on Automated License Plate Reader technology to quickly locate the car as it traveled northbound on Interstate 75. The system allowed local authorities to coordinate directly across county lines with North Georgia law enforcement to stop the driver safely.

"We're very thankful that we were able to use our technology and the ALPR systems to locate the suspect," an official said, noting the driver fled northbound almost to Tennessee. Officials also expressed gratitude to the Acworth Police Department and Whitfield County Sheriff's Office for assisting in the response.

First responders block N. Thornton Avenue near Cleo Way in Whitfield County after a felony traffic stop on Aug. 20, 2026. (Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Georgia State Patrol troopers, and Dalton City police officers made the felony traffic stop along N. Thornton Avenue just before Cleo Way about an hour and 15 minutes after the stabbing.

The children were reported safe.

What's next:

Investigators are still working to determine what triggered the fight and whether the women were fighting over a single knife.