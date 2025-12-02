Prime Video’s 'Oh. What. Fun.' brings Christmas to Atlanta

Nobody works harder during the holidays than a mom — and one of them has had enough in the new Atlanta-lensed film "Oh. What. Fun."

Academy Award-nominee Michelle Pfeiffer leads an all-star cast in the new Christmas comedy, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video Wednesday. Pfeiffer stars as an under-appreciated mother who winds up taking her own surprise "Christmas vacation" in the Michael Showalter-directed flick.

"I loved that it is shining a light on women and giving them the credit that they deserve for everything that they do," says Pfeiffer. "It’s not just Christmas, it’s everything, honestly — and it really is exemplified and magnified during the holiday season because there is so much to do."

"Oh. What. Fun." co-stars a long list of film favorites, including comedy legend Denis Leary, Jason Schwartzman, and Academy Award-nominee Felicity Jones. The latter two say they took the film’s title seriously while shooting in Atlanta last year.

"I just loved going to the cinema and the great restaurants," says Jones. "I loved going to the park [Piedmont Park], and there’s that amazing outdoor pool in the middle of the park."

"I love the puppetry museum," adds Schwartzman, referring to Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts. "I love the Jim Henson stuff there. It’s just so neat that that’s there."

Of course, what Atlanta doesn’t typically have is snow — which means cast and crew had to create their own holiday weather using movie magic.

"In the summer, when it’s 100 degrees out, and we were in sweaters and earmuffs," laughs Leary of filming in Georgia. "The fake snow kept melting…it’s kind of a chemical material, and it just melted."

Yep, sounds like Christmas in Atlanta!

