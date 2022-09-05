Expand / Collapse search
Prime Video's 'Lord of the Rings' series makes impact at Dragon Con

Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is making a big splash with audiences -- including fans at this year's Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta. Good Day's Paul Milliken spoke with supervising dialect coach Leith McPherson and illustrator and concept artist John Howe about their work behind the scenes on the show.

ATLANTA - You don't have to walk around Dragon Con very long before you start seeing characters from the imagination of J. R. R. Tolkien. And now, fans of the author's fantasy epic "The Lord of the Rings" have something new from which to draw cosplay inspiration, thanks to the release of a highly-anticipated Prime Video series.

Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiered last week with a two-episode drop, and new episodes will continue being released until Oct. 14. The series focuses on the legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth's history, long before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," and has already gained a massive audience and rave reviews from critics.

Supervising dialect coach Leith McPherson and illustrator/concept artist John Howe both spent time at this year's Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta to talk about their work on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" – and we were able to catch them for a brief interview at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out – and click here for more information about the show. 