President Trump scheduled to visit Atlanta Friday

President Trump is expected to visit the Atlanta area on Friday.

He is scheduled to leave the White House on Friday morning and arrive in Atlanta a couple of hours later.

The president will hold a roundtable discussion with supporters and deliver remarks at a luncheon in Buckhead.

President Trump will launch his new Black Voices for Trump Coalition at the Georgia World Congress Center. That event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The president will be headed back to the White House following his remarks.

While specific road closures are never released for presidential visits, it is safe to assume Interstate 75 and U.S. 41, as well as various surface streets in Buckhead and Downtown as well as the Downtown Connector.

Commuters in Cobb County and points north along I-75 and I-575 might want to telecommute Friday if possible but should definitely plan to avoid the normal afternoon commute times.

MARTA service in Buckhead and Downtown will also be interrupted periodically throughout the day to allow for presidential transport.

FOX 5 Atlanta will have complete coverage of President Trump’s visit starting on Good Day Atlanta beginning at 4:30 a.m. and throughout the day on FOX5Atlanta.com.