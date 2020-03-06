President Trump no longer scheduled to visit CDC in Atlanta today

President Trump is no longer scheduled to be in Atlanta Friday afternoon to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main campus amid concerns over a possible coronavirus outbreak.

The president's latest agenda no longer lists Atlanta as part of his March 6 schedule. He was originally expected to arrive in Georgia sometime after 3 p.m.

This would have been President Trump’s first visit to the main campus of the CDC.

President Trump is currently scheduled to visit Tennessee, where deadly tornadoes ripped through Nashville earlier this week. Then, after his visit to Nashville, the president is scheduled to fly to West Palm Beach.

