Pregnant woman shot 3 times by rideshare driver gives birth prematurely, police say

Police in College Park are trying to find a rideshare driver accused of shooting a pregnant woman three times, forcing her to deliver her child early.

Police found the woman with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. She delivered her child at Grady Memorial Hospital, where police said both the mother and baby are stable.

Police responded to the scene at 10:30 p.m. on Camp Creek Parkway.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The woman's family established an online fundraiser to pay for the woman's medical bills.

