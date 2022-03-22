Prank war between high schoolers may be behind pricey property damage, deputies say

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a prank war between juniors and seniors at a local high school may be behind a hit-and-run that resulted in extensive property damage.

The sheriff's office shared images of land off of North Browning Bridge Road with deep tire tread marks. Investigators think the damage happened between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on March 19.

The sheriff's office said the incident may be connected to the annual North Hall High School "junior-senior wars."

"It's all fun and games until somebody causes some pricey property damage," a post of the sheriff's office Facebook page said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office's investigator at 678-618-1235.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE