Powerful front to bring spring-like storms, potential for severe storms late Thursday

The dry streak in north Georgia ends on Thursday night as a powerful front is expected to move into the state bringing rain and the potential for severe storms.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a little more cloudy with temperatures reaching into the mid-60s. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, it won’t be the big news of the day.

Thursday warms to possibly above 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers.

But residents will want to be weather aware as the sun goes down Thursday evening.

It looks like the more severe storms will be in the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, is under a Risk 1 or Marginal Risk for severe storms.

The biggest threats are damaging winds of up to 60 mph and a possible tornado cannot be ruled out.

Everyone will be seeing rain as the front moves through starting around 8 p.m.

That front should reach the metro Atlanta area by midnight.

And then push on through with most of the severe threat ending shortly after 2 a.m.

Behind the storms, windy and cooler for Friday.

The weekend will bring cold mornings and sunny afternoons with highs near 60.

Showers return on Presidents' Day.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____