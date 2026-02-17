Atlanta, national leaders talk about impact made by Rev. Jesse Jackson

The passing of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson at the age of 84 marks the end of an era for American civil rights. From his early days as a 26-year-old staffer working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to his own historic runs for the presidency, Jackson’s life was defined by a "long-distance run" toward justice.

What they're saying:

Following the news of his passing, leaders from across the political and social spectrum have come forward to reflect on a man who was, for many, a "superhero" of the movement.

A Blueprint for Activism

For Dr. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jackson was more than a leader—he was a childhood icon. While other children in his generation dreamed of being Michael Jordan, Bryant wore a "Jackson for President" button every day in the sixth grade.

"His poise, passion, and purpose was my blueprint," Dr. Bryant shared. "He gave us a front-row seat on what activism was supposed to look like."

Bryant recalled a personal lesson from Jackson that shaped his own ministry: "You can’t be a shepherd if you don’t smell like sheep." This philosophy kept Jackson grounded, whether he was in the halls of power or being stopped by citizens in airports and restaurants. To Jackson, those weren't just fans; they were "the people I work for."

Tributes from the National Stage

The news of his death prompted reflections from diverse political figures, highlighting Jackson’s ability to impact even those with whom he often disagreed.

A "Force of Nature"

President Donald Trump released a statement noting their long relationship prior to his presidency. He described Jackson as a "good man" with "grit and street smarts," calling him a "force of nature" who paved the way for future leaders.

"Few people before him had as much to do with the election—without acknowledgment or credit—of Barack Obama," Trump noted, extending his deepest sympathies to the Jackson family.

A Moral Voice

Sen. Raphael Warnock mourned the loss of one of America’s "great moral voices." Growing up in public housing, Warnock watched Jackson run for president and found a "glimpse of what was possible." He credited Jackson with teaching a generation of Black children to stand tall and declare, "I am somebody."

An American Icon

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined the city in mourning, recalling Jackson’s presence in Memphis on the fateful day of Dr. King’s assassination—a tragedy that cemented Jackson's commitment to the movement. Dickens urged the nation to heed Jackson's most famous call to action: "Keep hope alive."

The Passing of the Baton

As the nation remembers the man who helped transition the Civil Rights Movement "from protests to politics," his followers see this moment as a call to action. Dr. Bryant noted that with the upcoming elections, it is time for a new generation to "lead the parade."

The work of equality and justice continues, but the "long-distance runner" has finally found his rest, leaving behind a nation that he always believed could be better, even at its worst.