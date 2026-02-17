Expand / Collapse search

FIFA-related protest planned near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 17, 2026 11:52am EST
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 Atlanta
First ever national 'Sportswashing' protest held in Atlanta

Climate activists are taking aim at fossil fuel sponsorships in sports, holding a nationwide protest today at stadiums from Los Angeles to Boston. Here in Atlanta, demonstrators say they are gathering at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to protest FIFA’s partnership with oil giant Aramco, which is sponsoring the 2026 World Cup games set to kick off this June.

The Brief

    • Local demonstrators plan to protest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this morning.
    • The protest targets FIFA’s sponsorship deal with oil giant Aramco.
    • Similar demonstrations are planned in nine other U.S. cities.

ATLANTA - Local demonstrators are set to join environmental activists in nine other cities in protests aimed at sports teams and major events sponsored by oil companies and financial institutions tied to fossil fuel projects.

What we know:

In Atlanta, organizers say protesters will gather at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 11:30 a.m. The demonstration will specifically target FIFA over its sponsorship agreement with global oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Organizers say the broader effort calls attention to companies they believe are contributing heavily to fossil fuel generation and financing large energy projects.

Additional protests are planned in cities including Los Angeles, Cleveland, Boston and New York City.

The Source

