FIFA-related protest planned near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Local demonstrators are set to join environmental activists in nine other cities in protests aimed at sports teams and major events sponsored by oil companies and financial institutions tied to fossil fuel projects.
What we know:
In Atlanta, organizers say protesters will gather at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 11:30 a.m. The demonstration will specifically target FIFA over its sponsorship agreement with global oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Organizers say the broader effort calls attention to companies they believe are contributing heavily to fossil fuel generation and financing large energy projects.
Additional protests are planned in cities including Los Angeles, Cleveland, Boston and New York City.