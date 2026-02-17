FIFA-related protest planned near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

The Brief Local demonstrators plan to protest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this morning. The protest targets FIFA’s sponsorship deal with oil giant Aramco. Similar demonstrations are planned in nine other U.S. cities.



Local demonstrators are set to join environmental activists in nine other cities in protests aimed at sports teams and major events sponsored by oil companies and financial institutions tied to fossil fuel projects.

What we know:

In Atlanta, organizers say protesters will gather at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 11:30 a.m. The demonstration will specifically target FIFA over its sponsorship agreement with global oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Organizers say the broader effort calls attention to companies they believe are contributing heavily to fossil fuel generation and financing large energy projects.

Additional protests are planned in cities including Los Angeles, Cleveland, Boston and New York City.