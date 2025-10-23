Power outage traps seniors at Atlanta facility, sparks safety concerns

The Brief The Briar Park 55-plus Apartments lost power for three hours, trapping several wheelchair-bound residents in the lobby. Residents say staff were unprepared for the outage and left during the crisis, leaving firefighters to assist. Management says the facility is independent living and residents should call maintenance or 911 during emergencies.



Residents at a newly opened senior living complex in southwest Atlanta say a power outage Wednesday exposed the need for a generator and an emergency plan.

What we know:

The outage at Briar Park 55-plus Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway began around 2:45 p.m. and lasted nearly three hours. Several wheelchair-bound residents said the elevators shut down and they were stuck in the lobby with no way back to their rooms. One family recorded video showing firefighters working to access the elevators and help residents reach their units.

Some residents allege the building’s staff was unprepared and even left at regular quitting time despite the ongoing outage.

What they're saying:

"They should have a generator. I have oxygen. I don’t have it on right now, but I sleep with it. They should have a backup. It’s too many elderly people in this building for them not to have a generator. I don’t know how they could go home knowing that we weren’t comfortable," said 72-year-old resident Dianne Morris.

Relatives say some seniors are afraid to speak up publicly.

"We need an emergency prepared plan. We need a safety protocol plan. According to the seniors I spoke with, they are scared to say something. They don’t want to get kicked out," said Ursula Kendall, whose mother lives in the facility.

The other side:

Management told FOX 5 the property is considered independent living and that residents should contact maintenance if they need help, though response time could vary depending on the severity of the call. They said residents can also call 911.