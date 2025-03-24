Power restored to Clayton County courthouse after temporary outage Monday

A power outage caused issues at the Clayton County courthouse on Monday morning, according to officials.

The power outage started around 9 a.m. Monday. Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen sent out a notice that court services would be delayed until noon.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew members says power was restored around 11:30 a.m. and employees were being allowed back inside.

FOX 5 Atlanta is trying to find out more about the situation. Check back for an update.