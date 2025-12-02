Powder Springs teen raises funds for trainer battling brain tumor

The Brief A Powder Springs equestrian trainer was diagnosed with a brain tumor. One of the families she serves started an online fundraiser to help her. The trainer has insurance with limited coverage.



An equestrian student is raising money to support the trainer she shared saved her life.

What they're saying:

Elizabeth Hogan is 17 years old and first started training at Jill Jones Hunter Jumpers at Mollohan Farms when she was 12 years old. Hogan said she had been battling a serious case of depression at the time.

"I didn’t have a lot to work towards, and then, ever since I found the horses and Jill, I realized that there’s so much to work for," she said.

Heartbreak hit a few weeks ago when the family learned that Jones had been diagnosed with glioblastoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is the most aggressive type of malignant brain tumor in adults.

"It just made me nervous because I didn’t know what would happen to that person that I love so much."

Through tears, Elizabeth and her mom, Christie, decided to start an online fundraiser because they knew Jones was self-employed with limited insurance benefits.

While the fundraiser has received thousands of dollars in donations, Jones’ treatments are extensive. The Hogans are asking anyone who’s able to support their GoFundMe.

Jones is thankful and staying positive.

"I can’t imagine that with all of these people supporting me, thinking about me, that I’m not going to be okay. I just know that I am," Jill said.

What's next:

Jones will undergo chemotherapy for six weeks.

What you can do:

If you would like to help, go to gofundme.com/f/ngejj-jill-needs-our-help