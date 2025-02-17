Powder Springs man faces murder charges in Kansas City resident's death

article

A 64-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old Kansas City man on Saturday.

It happened around 3:33 a.m. in the 6400 block of Katie Emma Drive.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a person shot at a home.

Officers found Gerald Atkins dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bryon Canady, 64, of Powder Springs, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the death has not been released. Authorities have stated that the case remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.