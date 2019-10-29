Powder Springs breaks ground on new sports complex
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - The city of Power Springs broke ground Tuesday on a new 22-acre sports complex.
City officials say the Westside Woods Sports Complex will sit on Hill Road.
That's right off Highway 278.
Officials say the $10-million facility will include an indoor soccer field, concession area, and a bar.
Organizers say the building will give people another place to come out to play soccer.
City leaders expect construction to be completed by August of next year.