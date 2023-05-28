Teen with autism found wandering Powder Springs roadway, police say

article

A young teenager who appears to have autism was found wandering the roadway in Powder Springs on Sunday evening, Powder Springs police say.

The teen, believed to be 13 or 14 years old, was spotted along Austell Powder Springs Road and Sharon Drive, police say.

Officer canvassed nearby homes, but no one seemed to know him.

The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services has been notified.

The boy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

Anyone who may recognize him is asked to call 911 or the Powder Springs Police Department.