Potential for severe storms Wednesday through Thursday, Flash Flood Watch in effect

Spring-like weather will hold across north Georgia for most of this week and with spring-like temperatures comes the risk of spring-like strong to severe storms.

Rain will spread over parts of north Georgia Tuesday, leading to more widespread rain and storms going into Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday, in particular, brings a risk of big downpours and possibly severe weather.

For Tuesday, rainfall totals will be light. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will prevail with warmer than average temperatures rising into the 60s.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a a Flash Flood Watch for Atlanta until until 7 a.m. Friday.

With the rain becoming more widespread during the day Wednesday, the FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the possibility of a severe storm or two by late in the day/evening. However, the greater severe weather risk for our area will be during the day Thursday. While a couple of severe storms could happen anywhere over north Georgia and metro Atlanta, the higher risk will be Thursday afternoon for areas southeast of Interstate 85.

Rainfall totals will be the highest Thursday. Between now and then, most of north Georgia can anticipate somewhere between 2-4" of rain, with some higher amounts.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the risk of flooding, localized flash flooding, and the possibility of damaging wind gusts and/or an isolated tornado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.