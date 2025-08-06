Pot-bellied pig takes a stroll in Dunwoody: Police escort 'Ham-bassador' home

article

A pot-bellied pig took a sidewalk stroll through a Dunwoody neighborhood this week, prompting a humorous — and pun-filled — response from local police.

What we know:

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, an officer spotted the full-size pig trotting along Peeler Road, calmly hogging the sidewalk during what appeared to be an unescorted morning outing.

Rather than going hog wild, the pig was described as polite and cooperative. Officers say the little piggy went wee-wee all the way home, followed closely by the officer on duty.

Once the pig was safely returned to its enclosure, police couldn’t resist bringing home the bacon — snapping a pig-ture of the pig cozied up in a blanket. The department then declared the unnamed animal its official "ham-bassador" in a light-hearted Facebook post.

What they're saying:

"We watched him walk back to his home and our officers, as well as one of our public safety ambassadors, helped escort the ham-bassador to his enclosure and get him secured. Now the pig's safely 'in a blanket,’" the post read in part.

A comment under the post suggested that the pig should have been arrested for indecent exposure for this g-hams.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted this photo to its Facebook page showing an escaped pot-belly pig back home in Dunwoody on Aug. 6, 2025. (Dunwoody Police Department)

What's next:

The pig’s owner has since made sure the enclosure is secure to prevent further trot-about-town episodes. No charges were filed, as police noted there were no signs of gilt.

Dunwoody police did not release the pig's name but assured the public that the squeal-worthy situation ended peacefully. The department has received dozens of amused reactions online, with residents applauding the officer for not boar-ing anyone with paperwork.

For now, the pig remains in the sty-light, possibly awaiting future appearances in the neighborhood — this time, hopefully on a leash.