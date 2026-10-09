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2 stabbed during fight over cellphone near Midtown MARTA Station: police

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Midtown
Published October 9, 2026 3:29 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 3:29 PM EDT
article

Atlanta Police officers work the scene near 33 Peachtree Place NE after two people were reported possibly stabbed near the Midtown MARTA station on Friday afternoon. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Two men were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after stabbing each other during an argument over a cellphone near the Midtown MARTA station, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 
    • Police said one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, who then took the weapon and stabbed the attacker back.
    • The suspect was detained at the scene, and police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

ATLANTA - Two men were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after stabbing each other during a fight over a cellphone near the Midtown MARTA station, according to Atlanta Police.

What we know:

MARTA Police officers were flagged down around 2:08 p.m. regarding a reported stabbing near the Midtown MARTA station. A spokesperson confirmed the incident did not take place on MARTA property.

The Atlanta Police Department took over the investigation and confirmed officers responded near the station on Peachtree Place NE. 

Atlanta Police said two men got into an argument over a cellphone. During the dispute, one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. The victim then took the knife away and stabbed the attacker back.

Both men were awake and alert when emergency crews took them to the hospital. Police detained the suspect at the scene and said charges are pending.

Police noted that the stabbing was isolated and poses no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the men involved or the specific charges the suspect will face.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official email statements provided by MARTA and the Atlanta Police Department.

MidtownMARTACrime and Public SafetyAtlanta Police DepartmentNews