Possible Salmonella contamination in Blairsville Ingles chicken salad

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The Brief Georgia officials warn of possible Salmonella contamination in chicken salad sold at an Ingles in Blairsville. Affected items include deli chicken salad and pre-packaged sandwiches, croissants and other products. Consumers are urged to discard the items and seek medical care if they experience symptoms.



State agriculture officials are warning Georgians to throw away certain chicken salad products sold at an Ingles grocery store in North Georgia due to possible Salmonella contamination.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued a consumer advisory for items prepared in-store at the Ingles location on Highway 515 in Blairsville. Officials say customers should not eat the products and should dispose of them immediately.

The affected items include rotisserie chicken salad and gourmet grape chicken salad sold in deli cases, as well as pre-packaged items like sandwiches, croissants, pitas and snack dippers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Georgia Department of Agriculture

Health officials say Salmonella can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can become more serious if it spreads to the bloodstream.

Anyone who has eaten the products and is experiencing symptoms is urged to seek medical care and contact the Georgia Department of Public Health.