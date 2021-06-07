Gunfight in DeKalb County leaves man injured, causes wreck

DeKalb County police are investigating a shootout that injured one man and caused him to crash his car early Monday.

Police say people in two cars got into some kind of altercation around 12:30 Monday morning on Columbia Drive near the intersection with Memorial Road. Someone in at least one of the vehicles started firing. Witnesses say a man in the other car ended up shot in the shoulder.

Detectives with DeKalb County are said they are not investigating this as a road rage incident.

Beza Negushie tells FOX 5 she was driving her SUV on the road when she heard six or seven shots. Within seconds she was rear-ended by a four-door sedan involved in the shooting.

The impact sent her SUV into a parking lot, crashing into a fence. The car that hit her was a complete mess.

Car involved in shooting wrecks

Negushie says a man in the car that hit had been shot in the shoulder. He was on the sidewalk, bleeding while asking for an ambulance. Police have not released any information about his condition. The other person in the victim's car wasn't hurt. She saw multiple bullet holes in that vehicle.

The other car fled from the area. Negushie could only describe it as being was dark-colored, possibly black. Detectives are working to determine if people in both vehicles might've fired at each other.

Negushie was shaken up by what happened but was happy that she didn't up seriously injured or maybe even worse.

