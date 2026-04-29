Atlanta detectives link man to fatal Beeler Drive shooting

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The Brief Atlanta detectives secured arrest warrants for Elijah Wilbon in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in January. Wilbon faces several charges, including murder and is currently being held in a jail in Cherokee County. The charges stem from the Jan. 15 death of a 55-year-old man who was shot on Beeler Drive SW.



Atlanta police have linked a man already behind bars to a fatal shooting that took place on Beeler Drive SW earlier this year.

What we know:

Atlanta Homicide Unit detectives secured arrest warrants Monday for Elijah Wilbon.

He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges involve a shooting on Jan. 15 at 2685 Beeler Dr. SW.

RELATED: Man shot to death during incident near Cleveland Ave., Beeler Drive

Officers originally went to the home around 10:40 p.m. that night.

They found a 55-year-old man who had been shot.

Investigators said the victim was part of a group standing at the intersection when an argument escalated into gunfire.

Medical personnel said the man was unresponsive, and he died at the scene.

Police said others involved in the gathering ran away after the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or the name of the victim.

It is also unclear when Wilbon will be moved to face these specific charges.

Dig deeper:

Wilbon is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Jail.

He was already being held there on unrelated charges when the new warrants were secured.