Atlanta firefighters battle blaze at previously burned business

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The Brief Atlanta firefighters battled a heavy blaze at a previously burned wood-frame building on Metropolitan Parkway Wednesday night. Crews used defensive exterior operations to contain the fire after finding the structure was unstable and at risk of collapsing. No injuries were reported in the fire, and officials are currently investigating what caused the flames to break out.



Atlanta fire crews contained a heavy structure fire at an unstable building on Metropolitan Parkway SW on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Crews with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported fire at the 2700 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood-frame structure that had been previously burned. The building showed heavy fire and signs it was ready to collapse.

Because of the risk, crews stayed outside to battle the flames. Firefighters worked to protect nearby trees and adjacent properties as the fire spread.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed while crews brought the main body of the fire under control. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigation into Metropolitan Parkway fire

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

Officials have not released information regarding who owns the property or if anyone was seen at the site before the fire started.

Incident response details