Portillo’s opens first Georgia restaurant, marking 100th location

The Brief Portillo’s will open its first Georgia restaurant and 100th location in Kennesaw on Nov. 18. The new 6,250-square-foot restaurant features a modern "Restaurant of the Future" design with double drive-thru lanes. The grand opening includes giveaways, entertainment, and a chance to win free Portillo’s for a year.



Portillo’s, the Chicago-style restaurant chain famous for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, is making its Georgia debut with the grand opening of its 100th location in Kennesaw.

Portillo's opens 100th location in Georgia

What we don't know:

The new restaurant is located along Barrett Parkway near Interstate 75. The mid-November ribbon cutting and grand opening will draw company executives including Michael Portillo, vice president of restaurant support, along with representatives from the Cobb Schools Foundation. The charity will receive a check presentation as part of the company’s community partnership efforts.

The new Kennesaw restaurant, roughly 6,250 square feet, features Portillo’s "Restaurant of the Future" design with seating for more than 125 guests inside and 40 on the patio. It includes a double drive-thru, grab-and-go retail area, pickup shelves and a self-serve beverage station in a more compact, efficient layout.

Fans can also join Portillo’s Perks loyalty program to receive updates, rewards and a free order of French fries for signing up.

Guests can enjoy the company’s signature menu items such as Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, crinkle-cut fries and the popular chocolate cake.

The Kennesaw opening marks a major milestone as the brand continues expanding across the Southeast.

What is Portillo's?

Dig deeper:

Portillo’s began in 1963 as a small hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois, called "The Dog House."

Founder Dick Portillo started the business with a $1,100 investment and a rented trailer with no running water.

Portillo’s menu has earned a cult following for its hearty Chicago-style comfort food.

Fan favorites include the Italian beef sandwich, piled high with thinly sliced, seasoned beef and dipped in savory gravy, and the classic Chicago dog, served on a poppy seed bun and topped with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, celery salt and a pickle spear.

The restaurant is also known for its crinkle-cut fries, char-grilled burgers, and its rich, two-layer chocolate cake made with a touch of mayonnaise for extra moisture.

Portillo’s operates nearly 100 restaurants across 10 states and continues to expand nationwide while staying true to its roots in classic Chicago-style street food.

When is Portillo's opening in Kennesaw?

What's next:

The restaurant, located at 790 Cobb Place Blvd. NW in the Town Center at Cobb, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18, followed by the official opening at 10 a.m. The free event will feature giveaways, entertainment and a chance to win free Portillo’s for a year.