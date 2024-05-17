Porch pirate targets newly delivered iPhones

A porch pirate in Newnan is caught on camera stealing a "just delivered" new iPhone. As FOX 5 has reported, there’s been a rash of these cases in metro Atlanta this month.

In the Newnan case, police say FedEx had just delivered a new iPhone 15 to a house off Mary Freeman Road. Then the suspect’s car pulls up to the same house 45 seconds later.

On the victim’s doorbell camera, police say the suspect is carrying a Walmart shopping bag, as if he might be making a delivery. Police say it also gave him something to carry the stolen package away without causing suspicion.

Police say the victim was really looking forward to that new iPhone 15. They are also expensive, costing over a thousand dollars.

There has been a rash of similar crimes in other counties around metro Atlanta. In Cherokee County, a man with a Walmart shopping bag, but wearing a safety vest, was also caught on camera stealing "just delivered" smartphones. Investigators say they believe that the suspect is the same person responsible for the same crime in Bartow County. Investigators there tell FOX they believe this guy has inside information about the deliveries.

Newnan Police say that could be true in their case too. Newnan Police need the public’s help in identifying this porch pirate. Meantime, if you are expecting a delivery of a smartphone, you may have less than a minute to retrieve it from your porch after it is delivered.

If you can help identify the suspect, call the Newnan Police Department.