Porch pirate posed as Amazon driver to take packages, police say

article

Henry County police are asking for help finding a man who they said pretended to be an Amazon driver to steal packages.

Detectives say on Sept. 5, the man walked up to a home carrying a small package.

They say the man used his cell phone to pretend to scan the packages, then picked up the actual package that had been delivered by Amazon just 15 minutes before he arrived.

Investigators say the man left in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on the theft, call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8254 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121.