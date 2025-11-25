Popular Roswell Christkindlmarket makes shopping local easy

The Brief The popular Roswell Christkindlmarket is back for a 3rd year, taking over the front lawn at historic Bulloch Hall. The shopping destination is inspired by the famous German open-air holiday marketplaces, and features dozens of vendors selling handmade items. The Roswell Christkindlmarket will remain open daily through December 23rd.



They say "good things come in threes" — so shoppers are expecting very good things indeed, now that the Roswell Christkindlmarket is celebrating its 3rd anniversary!

This year’s German-inspired holiday marketplace opened to the public on November 21st and will run through December 23rd, giving shoppers plenty of time to stop by and check out the eclectic collection of handmade goods and food. Once again, the Roswell Christkindlmarket is taking over the front lawn of Bulloch Hall, the historic house museum which was the childhood home of Martha "Mittie" Bulloch, the mother of Theodore Roosevelt. The open-air market features dozens of vendors in tiny wooden stalls selling seasonal crafts, food, and drinks.

Admission to the Roswell Christkindlmarket is free, and leashed pets are welcome to accompany their humans! Along with the shopping, the market hosts special experiences including pictures with Santa, which happen from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays (no reservation needed).

So…what are you waiting for? Bulloch Hall is located at 180 Bulloch Avenue in Roswell, and this year’s extended hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, Noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and Noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. There is a free shuttle service available on Fridays through Sundays — for more information on that, click here.

We just couldn’t wait until Black Friday to get our holiday shopping started this year, so we spent the morning at the Roswell Christkindlmarket (for the 3rd year in a row!), meeting with some of the vendors and showcasing what they’ve got for sale. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

