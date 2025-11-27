Popular Georgia TikTok star, 'Marquay the Goat, dies at age 24

article

The Brief TikTok creator "Marquay the Goat" died at 24; cause of death remains under investigation. Emergency crews found him unresponsive after reports of breathing difficulties. Fans and family shared an outpouring of tributes honoring his humor and kindness.



Marquay Collins, a TikTok star known online as "Marquay the Goat," has died at age 24, according to TMZ.

What we know:

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan reportedly confirmed Wednesday that Collins was found unresponsive after emergency crews were called to a report of breathing problems.

First responders were unable to revive him, and the coroner said the cause of death remains under investigation. Family acquaintances reportedly said Collins had recently mentioned head and neck pain, though authorities have not verified those accounts.

Collins had 7 million followers on TikTok and hundreds of thousands more on Instagram. He became widely recognized for lighthearted videos featuring comedy, food reviews and high-performance cars. His final post — a humorous lotion review — appeared online less than a day before word of his death spread.

His mother, Sonja Collins, shared the news in a heartfelt Facebook message, saying her youngest son was a gentle soul who filled their lives with affection. "My heart is broken," she wrote, describing him as a kind, joyful presence who cherished his family. She also thanked supporters for their prayers during an unimaginably difficult time.

Collins, who was a native of Columbus, graduated from Shaw High School and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Collins' brother, Michael Frazi9er, also posted about his death.

Authorities say additional information will be released once the investigation into his death progresses.