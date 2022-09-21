Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames

article

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters could be seen attacking the blaze from the outside using ladders and ground hoses.

Traffic traveling along Highway 54 into Peachtree City was blocked for about an hour while crews worked to extinguish the fire. All lanes have since reopened.

According to its Facebook page, Heirloom Bakeshop was recently nominated as the best bakery and best boutique in the state.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no reports of injuries.