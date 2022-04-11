Popular King Kabob food truck owner opens Decatur restaurant

"Let’s put everything on a stick! Everything we create, let’s just put it on a stick!"

And with those words, one of Atlanta’s top food trucks was born.

You may remember seeing King Kabob on Good Day Atlanta back in September of 2020, when owner and chef Chase Davis blew our minds with his fried chicken and waffles kabob. We had a feeling we’d be seeing him again sometime — but little did we know then that the next time we sampled some of the chef’s incredible creations, it would be inside his very own brick-and-mortar restaurant.

This morning, we got a first look inside The Kitchen @ The King Kabob, the new Decatur restaurant opened by Chase Davis. The Conyers native, who began seriously cooking at Rockdale Career Academy, says the restaurant is a natural extension of his food truck, which has been a popular fixture around the city since 2015. If you’re still dreaming about those chicken and waffles kabobs, don’t worry — they’re on the menu at the restaurant! So are other favorites including the chef’s lamb chops and fried ribs.

It’s been a busy year for Davis, who appeared as a contestant on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime with Guy Fieri back in January; the chef says it was his previous appearance on Good Day Atlanta which led him to appear on the Food Network hit.

The Kitchen @ The King Kabob is located at 2752 E. Ponce de Leon Ave in Decatur; for more information on the business, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out inside the new restaurant!