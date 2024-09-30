Popular Buckhead restaurant partially re-opens after lower-level flood damage

In brief: The popular black-owned Buckhead restaurant, Apt 4B, partially closed due to flood damage following storm Helene. Flooding was severe with the nearby Peachtree Creek overflowing, leading to the restaurant having to cancel reservations and close temporarily. Floodwaters affected the lower level speak-easy, but the main dining area was spared as it's located two floors up. The restaurant partially re-opened with slower than usual business, especially during brunch hours, while repairs began on the damaged areas. The owner emphasized safety and precaution against mold, and expressed hope for continued community support as they are unsure when the Basement will fully re-open, though the main restaurant remains operational.



A popular Black-owned Buckhead restaurant is partially closed due to flood damage from Helene.

Apt 4B co-owner Tasha Cyril described the parking lot of the restaurant just a day after the storm hit the city.

"We’re right on the banks of the Peachtree Creek…it was like a lake," she recounted.

Those banks were seen overflowing on Friday. Cyril posted a video on social media letting people know they were forced to close and that reservations for that day were canceled. The video has since gone viral.

"It was very unnerving because it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we’re about to lose some stuff…we don’t know how much,’" she said. "It’s a tough situation to be in, especially because it’s our busiest time," she added.

By Monday, the parking lot was clear of water, but flooding caused some damage to the R&B inspired Caribbean restaurant’s newest addition—a speakeasy on its lower level.

"Some water did get into our basement area…luckily for us, we’re about two floors up, so the actual dining space did not get affected," Cyril said.

Though they re-opened Sunday, she told FOX 5 business was a little slow.

"It was a little less than usual, especially during the brunch hours."

Contractors started repairs on Monday afternoon.

"We want to make sure that our guests are safe, we’re gonna just take some extra precautions with mold. We’re pulling out whatever sheet rock got damaged," Cyril stated.

With costs mounting for the Buckhead hotspot, she said she hopes the community will continue to support it. Cyril said they are not sure when "the Basement" will re-open, but the main restaurant is operating during its normal days and hours.