Police investigate deadly shooting at DeKalb County fast-food restaurant

One person is dead after a shooting outside a DeKalb County fast-food restaurant.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen located at 4815 Redan Road near S. Hairston Road.

DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a shooter.

The name of the man has not been released.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.