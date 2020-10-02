Pompeo tests negative for coronavirus, wishes Trump and first lady a 'speedy recovery'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo early Friday morning said he has tested negative for coronavirus hours after President Trump announced he and the first lady have the virus.

Pompeo has been traveling in recent weeks and has not interacted with the president since the Sept. 15 signing of the Abraham Accords.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Pompeo told reporters when asked how he felt. "We are praying for the president and First Lady that they'll have a speedy recovery."

RELATED: President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday after top White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Hicks had been traveling with the president this week to the presidential debate and on the campaign trail.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Pompeo said that Friday morning he had been tested for the coronavirus four times since Sept. 16.

RELATED: President Trump joins list of coronavirus-infected world leaders

Trump at 74-years-old is in one of the highest-risk categories for the coronavirus, and his diagnosis represents one of the most serious health problems for a sitting president in years. But the vast majority of people who are diagnosed with the coronavirus survive, and Trump is said to be asymptomatic as of Friday morning. And other world leaders have tested positive for the virus and continued to lead their countries, most notably British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who spent some time in the hospital but was later discharged.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the first lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson said in a tweet Friday morning.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested negative for the coronavirus in his most recent test. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was on the debate stage with Trump Tuesday, the Biden campaign has not yet released any statement or test results on the former vice president. According to public reports, current Vice President Mike Pence most recently interacted with Trump on Monday. It is unclear whether test results from the vice president will be released Friday.

"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump," Pence tweeted early Friday. "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania."

Fox News' Peter Doocy and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report. Get updates from foxnews.com.