Pollen counts skyrocket in metro Atlanta on warm, windy day

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
extremely high pollen count on march 30 article

Atlanta Allergy & Asthma reported an extremely high pollen count of 2,431 particles per cubic meter, the highest in 2022.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Whatever you're doing today in Georgia, pack allergy remedies. 

Atlanta Allergy & Asthma reported an extremely high pollen count of 2,431 particles per cubic meter, the highest in 2022. 

The pollen count is the highest since April 12, 2021. 

Trees were the major pollen contributors: pine, oak, sweet gum, sycamore, birch. Grasses and weeds, such as nettle and sheep sorrel, produced at lower levels. Mold levels are moderate. 

The extremely-high figures could be short-lived with storms headed toward Georgia

Atlanta closed out March 2021 with eight consecutive days in which the pollen count was at least 1,592. That continued in April 2021, when 11 of 30 days recorded pollen counts of at least 1,522 per cubic meter and 15 days of at least 111 particles per cubic meter. 

